Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Biggin Hill Airport's runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:32 25 June 2019

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

Archant

The London Biggin Hill Airport's Sunrise Runway Challenge has raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trsut.

The Saturday morning event saw more than 200 participants gather at the venue at 5.30am to complete a five kilometre run, or 15km cycle route on the airport's runway and taxiway.

Colin Hitchins, community relations manager at the airport, said: "We are delighted to have brought the Sunrise Runway Challenge back here for 2019 and see a large number of runners and cyclists taking part.

"After the success of our inaugural event last summer, we are also proud to once again support the Chartwell Cancer Trust, who help patients across London and the South East.

"The local community are crucial to the success of our airport and it's great to see them combine fitness and fundraising for this event."

Most Read

Bromley home owners willing to slash property prices

Houses for sale. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Believe it - Cher tribute night at Churchill turns back time

Charlotte recreates these iconic moments in Cher's musical history, including her time with Sonny Bono. Picture: Chris Zuidky

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

The violent past of Harry Potter actor murder suspect

CHARGED WITH MURDER: Karl Bishop.

Most Read

Bromley home owners willing to slash property prices

Houses for sale. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Believe it - Cher tribute night at Churchill turns back time

Charlotte recreates these iconic moments in Cher's musical history, including her time with Sonny Bono. Picture: Chris Zuidky

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

The violent past of Harry Potter actor murder suspect

CHARGED WITH MURDER: Karl Bishop.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Lidl plans leave future of Mottingham’s Porcupine in the balance

Lidl wants to build a supermarket on the site of the Porcupine. Picture: Lidl

Believe it - Cher tribute night at Churchill turns back time

Charlotte recreates these iconic moments in Cher's musical history, including her time with Sonny Bono. Picture: Chris Zuidky

Cricket: Kent’s young new-ball duo combining to good effect

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Ravi Bopara during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists