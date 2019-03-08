Biggin Hill Airport's runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport Archant

The London Biggin Hill Airport's Sunrise Runway Challenge has raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trsut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Saturday morning event saw more than 200 participants gather at the venue at 5.30am to complete a five kilometre run, or 15km cycle route on the airport's runway and taxiway.

Colin Hitchins, community relations manager at the airport, said: "We are delighted to have brought the Sunrise Runway Challenge back here for 2019 and see a large number of runners and cyclists taking part.

"After the success of our inaugural event last summer, we are also proud to once again support the Chartwell Cancer Trust, who help patients across London and the South East.

"The local community are crucial to the success of our airport and it's great to see them combine fitness and fundraising for this event."