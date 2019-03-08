Aviation college to open next year at Biggin Hill airport

An artist's impression of what the new Biggin Hill aviation college could look like. Picture: LSEC Archant

A new aviation college is being built at Biggin Hill airport after Bromley Council gave it the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will be a pioneering aerospace and technology college.

London South East Colleges is leading the project, in partnership with London Biggin Hill Airport.

The GLA is also backing the plans and contributing a £6.2million grant from its Skills for Londoners FE Capital Investment Fund.

LSEC said the college will offer career opportunities for young people across the region, providing educational pathways into the expanding aviation industry. Students will experience a real working environment with expert tutors and industry-standard facilities.

The aim is to help address the growing skills shortage and increasing need for aviation and aerospace engineers.

The airport plans to create 2,300 jobs over the next 20 years.

The planning committee decision comes after three years of extensive work, carried out by the partnership.

The college said it has worked with local residents, stakeholders, businesses, councillors and planners to develop the proposals, carrying out two public consultations as part of the extensive planning process.

Principal and CEO of London South East Colleges, Sam Parrett, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have received the go-ahead from the London Borough of Bromley to begin building the London Aerospace and Technology College in partnership with London Biggin Hill Airport.

"The new college will help address skills shortages in an expanding and economically-significant sector. It will also provide young people with a wealth of job opportunities in an industry they may never have before considered for a career."

And David Winstanley, chief executive officer at the airport, added: "If the UK aviation industry is serious about tackling the skills shortage, we must find new ways to grow our own talent.

"The London Aerospace and Technology College is a game changer that will create a new generation of skilled aircraft engineers to meet the needs of aviation today and for years to come.

Construction work on the new college is expected to begin in the wutumn, ready for a 2020 opening.

The college will offer pathways to accreditation and professional qualifications within aviation.

They said the planning for this is already underway at London South East Colleges' Bromley Campus - offering progression into a broad range of jobs on the ground, including cabin crew and aviation operations.