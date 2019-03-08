Bickley war memorial listed as historic building

The war memorial at St George's Church, Bickley. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A war memorial in Bromley has been officially listed as a historic building.

This means it will be protected from future neglect.

It is one of five London war memorials to be listed ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on the advice of Historic England, declared the memorial at St George's Church, Bickley Park Road, Bickley a Grade II listed building.

Heritage minister Helen Whately said: "War memorials have a special place in communities and remind us of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It is right that these monuments to the brave people who sadly never returned from the First World War will now be preserved and protected."

And Emily Gee, regional director for Historic England in London and the South East, added: "This Sunday, November 10 many of us will observe the two minutes' silence, which shows how important we believe it is for us to commemorate those who have died in conflict. It is this same respect for the fallen that has inspired us to list these memorials in London and help protect them for years to come."

Five years ago, Historic England committed to listing 2,500 war memorials by the end of 2018 to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Passing this target with 2,645, it decided to continue the work as many more cherished memorials worthy of listing status were identified.

The Bickley war memorial cross was designed by Lieutenant Colonel William Godfrey Newton, the son of architect and former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, Ernest Newton. It was unveiled in October 1920.

It is listed because it is an eloquent witness to the tragic impact of world events on the local community, and the sacrifice it made during the First World War.

It has architectural interest too as an elegant limestone and bronze memorial cross, said Historic England.

The monument consists of a plinth of two steps which each have a moulded nosing formed of a fillet, astragal and cavetto.