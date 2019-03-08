Accountant Joanne is top business woman

A Bromley accountant has become Kent Business Woman of the Year 2019.

Entrepreneur Joanne Bell is the founder and director of Bells Accountants.

Now she has been publicly recognised for her ground-breaking accountancy and business services by taking the top honour at the Kent Women in Business Awards at a Maidstone hotel.

The 32-year-old beat off formidable competition from other female entrepreneurs across the county to take the award in the 5+ years in role category, and was also a finalist in two other business categories; 'Leadership & Management' and 'Growth'.

Joanne said she started Bells Accountants 10 years ago, initially as a bookkeeping business, but has nurtured her company to its current size through a mix of organic growth and the acquisition of local accountancy firms.

She is now the sole director of its three accountancy practices in Chislehurst and Bexley, Kent and one in Surrey with more than 1,500 clients.

The company, with 28 staff, has a turnover in excess of £1 million a year.

Joanne says she has striven tirelessly to differentiate her business from traditional accountancy firms by offering a simple, personalised service.

Joanne said: “I want to be an example to all, particularly young women, of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and a clear vision and strategy.”

With a considerable business journey accomplished to date, Joanne says she is brimming with ambition for the future, setting her sights on further expansion including accountancy firm acquisitions. She is aiming to make Bells the first female sole director firm in the top 100 UK accountancy practices.

She added: “Through my own experience of setting up and growing business from scratch, I have a wealth of knowledge, skills, contacts and a passion for progress, which I am eager to share with clients, colleagues and all those in my network.”

The award win has already had a measurable impact on Bells, and she said: “Our volume of new enquiries has increased substantially following the win.

“I am committed to providing a fantastic service to our clients, completely above and beyond what they would normally expect from an accountant.”