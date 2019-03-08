Beer manager Chris aims to break record at notorious triathlon

It's all uphill for Chris Leek as he takes on monster event for his dad.

A beer belly is the last thing beer manager Chris Leek needs as he takes on an epic 289-mile triathlon.

Chris with his dad.

The amateur athlete from Orpington, is raising £1million.

He is bidding to break a world record by completing the August event in under 74 hours.

Chris, 32, will do the notorious Enduroman Arch 2 Arc challenge, an unparalleled triathlon consisting of an 87-mile run from London's Marble Arch to Dover, followed by a 21-mile swim across the English Channel, and a 181-mile bike ride from Calais to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Only 34 individuals have ever completed the entire challenge solo, and only four did it without a wetsuit - an exclusive group Chris aims to join to beat its world record of 73 hours and 39 minutes.

He is taking on the challenge for his father Dennis, who has both Parkinson's and Lewy Body dementia and is cared for full-time by Chris' mother Linda.

He is aiming to raise awareness and £1m in sponsorship for three charities very close to his family's heart; Parkinson's UK, Lewy Body Society and Orpington's Saxon Day Centre.

Chris has been training for eight months, including cold water swims at Leybourne Lake and 50-mile weekend runs.

He splits his time between dad, work and wife Charlotte and dog Parker.

After working for Budweiser Brewing Group for 10 years, Chris found sponsorship with Michelob Ultra.

He said: "I've done a few physical challenges in my time, but this will be the biggest by a long way. My dad is such a huge motivation, and thinking about raising this money for him, and people in a similar condition, will keep me going when things get tough.

"I'm not a professional athlete by any stretch of the imagination so I've tried to keep a good balance between training, work and my personal life, but I'll really be looking forward to that first beer at the finish line! If I can not only break the world record, but also raise that £1 million, this will be a dream come true."

To help Chris reach his target, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristopherLeek

