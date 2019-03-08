Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New independent cafe opens in Beckenham

PUBLISHED: 14:46 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 27 June 2019

SE Twenty has opened in Elmers End Road. Picture: SE Twenty

SE Twenty has opened in Elmers End Road. Picture: SE Twenty

Archant

A new independent coffee house has opened in Beckenham.

The aptly named SE Twenty Coffee House and Kitchen in Elmers End Road serves fresh coffee, food, fine wines, all with a sense of community.

Owner Graham Cook says his aim is simple; to give local people a place to meet friends, eat good food and drink excellent coffee.

Spread across two units, SE Twenty's spacious rooms feature plenty of wood throughout complemented by plenty of seating, hand-crafted furniture with touches of copper.

The coffee house and eating space are divided down the middle by a swinging door.

Graham said: "The vision has always been for SE Twenty to become a hub for the local community, and every effort has been made to ensure that everyone feels welcome."

Most Read

Bromley bin days to change as council strives to hit zero landfill

Bins.

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

Bromley home owners willing to slash property prices

Houses for sale. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Lidl plans leave future of Mottingham’s Porcupine in the balance

Lidl wants to build a supermarket on the site of the Porcupine. Picture: Lidl

Most Read

Bromley bin days to change as council strives to hit zero landfill

Bins.

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

Bromley home owners willing to slash property prices

Houses for sale. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Lidl plans leave future of Mottingham’s Porcupine in the balance

Lidl wants to build a supermarket on the site of the Porcupine. Picture: Lidl

Latest from the Bromley Times

New independent cafe opens in Beckenham

SE Twenty has opened in Elmers End Road. Picture: SE Twenty

Bromley bin days to change as council strives to hit zero landfill

Bins.

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Lidl plans leave future of Mottingham’s Porcupine in the balance

Lidl wants to build a supermarket on the site of the Porcupine. Picture: Lidl
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists