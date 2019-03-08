New independent cafe opens in Beckenham

SE Twenty has opened in Elmers End Road. Picture: SE Twenty Archant

A new independent coffee house has opened in Beckenham.

The aptly named SE Twenty Coffee House and Kitchen in Elmers End Road serves fresh coffee, food, fine wines, all with a sense of community.

Owner Graham Cook says his aim is simple; to give local people a place to meet friends, eat good food and drink excellent coffee.

Spread across two units, SE Twenty's spacious rooms feature plenty of wood throughout complemented by plenty of seating, hand-crafted furniture with touches of copper.

The coffee house and eating space are divided down the middle by a swinging door.

Graham said: "The vision has always been for SE Twenty to become a hub for the local community, and every effort has been made to ensure that everyone feels welcome."