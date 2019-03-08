New independent cafe opens in Beckenham
PUBLISHED: 14:46 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 27 June 2019
Archant
A new independent coffee house has opened in Beckenham.
The aptly named SE Twenty Coffee House and Kitchen in Elmers End Road serves fresh coffee, food, fine wines, all with a sense of community.
Owner Graham Cook says his aim is simple; to give local people a place to meet friends, eat good food and drink excellent coffee.
Spread across two units, SE Twenty's spacious rooms feature plenty of wood throughout complemented by plenty of seating, hand-crafted furniture with touches of copper.
The coffee house and eating space are divided down the middle by a swinging door.
Graham said: "The vision has always been for SE Twenty to become a hub for the local community, and every effort has been made to ensure that everyone feels welcome."