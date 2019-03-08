Man stabbed in Beckenham

A man was stabbed in Churchfields Road, Beckenham on Friday, November 1. Picture: Google Archant

A man was stabbed in Beckenham last night. He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service at around 8pm on Friday, November 1 after a man was found in Churchfields Road suffering from a stab injury.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police officers remain in the Churchfields Road area.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference 7905/01Nov.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any young people with information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.