Murder investigation in Beckenham

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found in a Bromley home, possibly killed by someone she knew.

Met police were called to Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham, by the London Ambulance Service at 11pm on Thursday, July 18.

Officers and the LAS found a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification has not taken place, officers are confident that the victim is 61-year-old Diane Dyer and her family has been told.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday in an effort to establish exact cause of death.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic incident and we are supporting Diane's family at this difficult time. I would like to reassure the community that this is thought to be an isolated incident and we believe Diane knew her attacker.

"My officers are working around the clock to apprehend the person responsible, however we also need the public's help.

"Did you see or hear anything suspicious on the evening of Thursday, July 18 in the Oakwood Avenue area?

"If so, we need to hear from you. Please contact the incident room as soon as possible or call Crimestoppers anonymously."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The police said anyone with information is asked to call the incident room number on 020 8721 4054 or police on 101 quoting CAD 9363/18JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.