Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Murder investigation in Beckenham

PUBLISHED: 16:59 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 19 July 2019

Diane Dyer was pronounced dead at a home in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham. Picture: Google

Diane Dyer was pronounced dead at a home in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham. Picture: Google

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found in a Bromley home, possibly killed by someone she knew.

Met police were called to Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham, by the London Ambulance Service at 11pm on Thursday, July 18.

Officers and the LAS found a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification has not taken place, officers are confident that the victim is 61-year-old Diane Dyer and her family has been told.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday in an effort to establish exact cause of death.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic incident and we are supporting Diane's family at this difficult time. I would like to reassure the community that this is thought to be an isolated incident and we believe Diane knew her attacker.

"My officers are working around the clock to apprehend the person responsible, however we also need the public's help.

"Did you see or hear anything suspicious on the evening of Thursday, July 18 in the Oakwood Avenue area?

"If so, we need to hear from you. Please contact the incident room as soon as possible or call Crimestoppers anonymously."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The police said anyone with information is asked to call the incident room number on 020 8721 4054 or police on 101 quoting CAD 9363/18JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Open air concerts at Bromley Amphitheatre

Crooner Pete Sinclair will be at the big band evening. Picture: Patrick Ford

Bromley actress Annabelle hits the West End, aged SIX

Little Annabelle Jones about to take West End by storm, aged just six

Murder investigation in Beckenham

Diane Dyer was pronounced dead at a home in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham. Picture: Google

Flooding and travel delays in Bromley due to burst water main

Bromley Common is closed off. Pic: Bickley Police

Chislehurst woman jailed for £5million wine scam

Dina Snelling, of Invicta Close, Chislehurst

Most Read

Open air concerts at Bromley Amphitheatre

Crooner Pete Sinclair will be at the big band evening. Picture: Patrick Ford

Bromley actress Annabelle hits the West End, aged SIX

Little Annabelle Jones about to take West End by storm, aged just six

Murder investigation in Beckenham

Diane Dyer was pronounced dead at a home in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham. Picture: Google

Flooding and travel delays in Bromley due to burst water main

Bromley Common is closed off. Pic: Bickley Police

Chislehurst woman jailed for £5million wine scam

Dina Snelling, of Invicta Close, Chislehurst

Latest from the Bromley Times

Murder investigation in Beckenham

Diane Dyer was pronounced dead at a home in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham. Picture: Google

Bromley jazz singer Shane bring his big band home

Bromley's Shane and his blend of jazz, swing and big band has been thrilling audiences from here to New York. Picture: Shane Hampsheir

Wonka golden ticket sells for £15,808

Catherine Southon with the auction lots. Picture: Catherine Southon

Bromley Council appoints new chief executive

Ade Adetosoye is Bromley Council's new chief executive. Picture: Bromley Council

Teenage Biggin Hill footballer wins US college scholarship

Biggin Hill's Ivan-Kwasi Agyaakwah is off to the USA to take his football career to the next level. Picture: PASS4Soccer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists