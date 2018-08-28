Search

Beat Blue Monday with the help of free sessions at Bromley gym

PUBLISHED: 09:54 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 09 January 2019

Myactive Bromley is offering residents a chance to beat Blue Monday. Photo: Myactive

Myactive Bromley is offering residents a chance to beat Blue Monday. Photo: Myactive

Archant

January 21 is known to be the most depressing day of the year, but now a Bromley gym is aiming to help residents beat those blues.

To beat Blue Monday, Mytime Active is launching Wellbeing Week to help locals be active, eat well, be positive and just spend time with others, all for free.

The week runs from Monday, January 21 to Friday, January 27 at six leisure centres and three golf courses.

Events include free exercise classes, food and nutrition workshops, plus golf and gym passes.

Nutrition workshops, led by food experts, include eat well guides, advice on portion sizes, and an explanation of food labelling and fats, sugar and salt.

The week follows the latest announcement of a 10-year plan for the NHS with £20bn of funding to save 500,000 lives across the UK by preventing strokes, heart problems and cancer.

Mytime Active spokesman Rose Webb said: “This NHS plan makes clear the importance of healthy living for people of all ages.

“Blue Monday can cast a negative perception about this time of year, but anyone who visits during Wellbeing Week is guaranteed to enjoy the motivation and support of our teams to make long term, positive changes. “We offer health services across the UK, including child and adult weight

management, help to stop smoking, health trainers and NHS health checks.“

Classes from yoga to circuits, group cycling and Zumba are on offer at the Pavilion in Bromley, the Spa at Beckenham, plus West Wickham and Walnuts Leisure Centres and are open to all. Primetime sessions are great for the over 60s.

The freebies include a round of golf at Bromley Golf Centre, High Elms Golf Course and Orpington Golf Centre where there is no dress code and Mytime Active provides all the clubs.

Mytime Active, Walnut Leisure Centre member Jean Hodgskin: “My advice to someone thinking of starting exercising - try it for more than a week, stick at it for at least a month.

“You will be well supported and surprised by how much you are able to do.”

Beat Blue Monday with the help of free sessions at Bromley gym

Myactive Bromley is offering residents a chance to beat Blue Monday. Photo: Myactive

