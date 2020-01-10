Biggin Hill to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

The world's most iconic fighter plane played a key role in the Battle of Britain. Picture: Glenn YDM Archant

It has been 80 years since the Battle of Britain, and Biggin Hill airport is preparing to remember The Few with a special event this summer.

It will be a public event to commemorate the Battle of Britain and The Hardest Day, illustrating these extraordinary events in UK history, both in the air and on the ground.

The Battle of Britain was the first Second World War campaign to be fought entirely in the air.

RAF Biggin Hill played a significant role in the battle, no more so than on August 18, 1940; the climax of the battle that determined the course of the war.

This became known as "The Hardest Day".

British airmen were joined by those from Canada, Poland, Belgium, France, Czech Republic, New Zealand, USA, Ireland, Jamaica, Newfoundland, Australia, South Africa, Rhodesia, New Zealand and Barbados. They all put their lives on the line and totalled 574 pilots in all.

London Biggin Hill Airport is today working towards becoming London's preeminent full-service business aviation airport and a leading centre for aviation technology and enterprise.

This year sees the airport taking a significant step towards this goal with the development of a pioneering £12m Aerospace and Technology College on site, which is looking forward to opening its doors to the next generation of engineers.

Also in 2020, the airport's own four star hotel will be under construction alongside additional aviation development works that will offer more career opportunities to the local community and future generations.

Bromley Council's executive was expected to give final approval for the project at its meeting last night, January 15.

David Winstanley, CEO of London Biggin Hill Airport, said: "These significant infrastructure projects that deliver the undertaking given to the local community in 2015 will have an impact on the airport's ability to stage the Festival of Flight in 2020.

"However, in its place we are well under way in our preparation for a spectacular public event along with other commemorative events, which will honour those that served in the Battle of Britain during the 80th anniversary year, here at the most famous of all of the Royal Air Force fighter stations."