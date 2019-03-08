Search

Comedian Basile will brighten a night out in Beckenham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 September 2019

Wacky improvisation is promised when you add a pinch of Basile to a night out in Beckenham. Picture: Basile

Archant

He is an internationally acclaimed, universally acknowledged and parentally ignored comedian, even if Basile does say so himself.

But his unusual brand of humour is coming to Bromley after becoming somewhat of a YouTube success with more than 2.5 million views and selling in excess of one million DVDs.

The Emmy-nominated American Greek comedian Basile comes to Beckenham for the first time on his The Greek Spice Boy Cometh UK Tour.

He will be at Bromley Hall, Langley Park School, Beckenham on Friday, October 4.

He describes the fresh, new show as Anglo meets Greek Cypriot and that it is essentially "feta sprinkled on fish 'n' chips".

A spokesman said: "It is an evening of explosive improvisational hilarity throughout the night, with a dash of ethnic flare that will leave the audience in fits of laughter, especially when you add a pinch of Basile."

Tickets from http://www.basileuktour.co.uk

