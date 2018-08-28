Bromley suffer blow as Hines retires

Zavon Hines began his career in West Ham United's academy

Bromley return to action in the Vanarama National League with a trip to Barrow on Saturday, but will do so without winger Zavon Hines.

On Monday, the 30-year-old announced his immediate retirement from football after receiving medical advice to do so.

Hines had only joined the Ravens from divisional rivals Chesterfield in December and made six league appearances for the Kent club.

After starting out in West Ham United’s academy, the attacker went on to have spells with Coventry City, Burnley, Bournemouth, Bradford City, Dagenham & Redbridge, Southend United and Maidstone United.

Throughout his career, though, Hines always struggled with injuries, including two significant ones sustained during his time with Dagenham.

And after receiving medical advice earlier this year, the 30-year-old has now taken the difficult decision to call time on his career.

A post on social media site Twitter from Hines read: “The past few weeks have been the toughest of my career.

“I’ve had to make one of the hardest decisions in my life and even now as I write this message I’m in tears.

“After getting medical advice and with a broken heart, I’m going to retire from professional football immediately.

“Mentally and emotionally this is difficult for me, but I had a choice to make.

“I want to thank all the other clubs and supporters on my journey, you have all played a big part in my career.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me yet but I trust that God has something great planned for me”.

On the news of Hines’ retirement, Bromley boss Neil Smith told the club website: “I’m absolutely devastated for Zavon.

“When he’s played against us, he’s been exceptional and he was someone I couldn’t wait to get into the club.

“To then hear the sad news was gutting. He will be a massive loss to the squad.

“Since he’s walked through the door, he has committed to the squad and to me.

“I’d just like to think he has a future in the game as a coach, which I believe he has. “As a club we will and as a manager and as a person I will help him through this difficult time.”

In a statement, Bromley confirmed they would continue to support Hines, who will remain around the first-team squad.

The Ravens will hope they can put the blow of Hines’ retirement behind them and win at Barrow on Saturday.