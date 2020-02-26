Do not use danger fan heaters, warns Trading Standards

Residents are being warned after a batch of dangerous electrical fan heaters were discovered in Bromley and have since been removed from sale.

However, there are real concerns they have others that have entered the country and are awaiting sale in various warehouses.

The council has revealed that so far 61 of the unsafe electrical fan heaters have been removed from a stall in the Walnuts Market, Orpington.

And it came from a tip off from a member of the public.

The council said a complaint was followed up. A consumer had picked up a heater for just £5 from the stall thinking they were getting a bargain.

They tried to complete the online product registration but were shocked to discover that the heater had been recalled by the importer a staggering four years ago because it had deemed to be a potential fire hazard.

In this case, the trader agreed to refund the consumer's money.

Kate Lymer, executive councillor for public protection and enforcement, said: "Trading Standards play an important role in keeping us safe from dangerous goods. It's a worry that these heaters were available and given their cheap price they would be very accessible to many consumers. I'm pleased we have been able to remove them quickly and the trader has acted so responsibly in removing them from sale."

The original stallholder was visited by Bromley trading standards officials.

They found the potentially dangerous heaters were still on sale but the trader did agree to voluntarily surrender his stock of the heaters and to display a sign on his stall notifying customers about the problems

The trader also agreed that he would give a full refund to anyone who had purchased this item and the items will be removed from sale.

The heater is a Center 2000W with the product code 10516 and must not be used.

Anyone who bought one from the stall at the Walnuts Market should return it for a refund.

Questions and product safety advise is available from the Trading Standards team via Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133.