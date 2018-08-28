Jailed for petrol protest at bank

A man who threatened to set fire to a Bromley bank has been jailed for three and a half years.

The court was told Jason Duncan-King attempted to start a fire at the bank as part of a dispute.

He was angry when a payment was blocked from his account.

At Croydon Crown Court, Jason Duncan-King, 51, from Sevenoaks, admitted attempted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The court was told Duncan-King had gone to Metro Bank, High Street, Bromley, on 16 October last year to dispute a payment which had been blocked from his account.

The police said he became angry with staff and was told to leave.

He said he would be back adding they would not like what he was going to do.

An hour later, Duncan-King was back and armed with a petrol can in a shopping bag.

He approached the same member of staff who had advised him to leave and poured petrol over himself, the counter and the rest of the bank, damaging flooring, computer equipment and furniture, causing £11,000 in damage.

A number of staff also had petrol poured on them while others fell on the liquid and suffered minor injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Duncan-King with matches in his hand which they removed from him.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he was later charged.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Jamie Kirby, from South Area CID, said: “The officers who first attended the scene showed extreme bravery and put the safety of staff and customers before themselves.

“This incident could have been significantly worse if not for the swift and selfless intervention of these officers – actions which may well have saved the life of Duncan-King and others.”

And Detective Sergeant Danielle Power, who led the investigation, said: “Duncan-King had no regard for the safety of others and despite causing no serious physical injuries his actions have had a big impact on the lives of many staff present on the day.”

She praised the work of the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, plus the bank.