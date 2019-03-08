Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bromley theatre group stages spooky Blithe Spirit

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 April 2019

Zoe Farrow and Rebecca Saunders in rehearsal. Picture: BADA

Zoe Farrow and Rebecca Saunders in rehearsal. Picture: BADA

Archant

Following spectacular success in the Bromley Theatre Guild Full Length Play Festival, a local theatrical group is hoping to hit the top spot once again.

Mair Lloyd Roberts and Dan Brown in rehearsals. Picture: BADAMair Lloyd Roberts and Dan Brown in rehearsals. Picture: BADA

The Burnt Ash Drama Association, known as BADA, is hoping to follow up on its previous successes with the upcoming production of Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward.

It has previously won the festival on many occasions, including three years in a row between 2008 and 2010.

BADA said: “We missed out on the top spot last year by one point but came a very respectable second place.”

The play is about socialite Charles Condomine who invites eccentric medium Mme Arcati to his house to conduct a séance hoping to gather material for his next book, with the ghost then cusing mayhem.

Blithe Spirit will be staged on April 11, 12 and 13 at St Andrew’s Hall, Burnt Ash Lane, Bromley. Tickets are £8 and available by calling 07482 952 550 or visiting www.burntashdrama.com

Most Read

Sending Bromley children to secondary school outside the borough ‘simply not acceptable’

James Dixon Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Remarkable stories of Bromley classrooms revealed in former teacher’s book

Peter Foster together with his 1983 Ravensbourne Boys School form group

Bromley streets being used to test driverless cars

The driverless Mondeo hybrid navigating its way around Bromley's streets

Orpies business awards winners announced

The Orpies winners 2019. Picture: The Urban Snapper

Plans unveiled for new build on bakery site

New plans for the Allied Bakery site in Orpington have been revealed. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Sending Bromley children to secondary school outside the borough ‘simply not acceptable’

James Dixon Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Remarkable stories of Bromley classrooms revealed in former teacher’s book

Peter Foster together with his 1983 Ravensbourne Boys School form group

Bromley streets being used to test driverless cars

The driverless Mondeo hybrid navigating its way around Bromley's streets

Orpies business awards winners announced

The Orpies winners 2019. Picture: The Urban Snapper

Plans unveiled for new build on bakery site

New plans for the Allied Bakery site in Orpington have been revealed. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Bromley Times

Bromley theatre group stages spooky Blithe Spirit

Zoe Farrow and Rebecca Saunders in rehearsal. Picture: BADA

Bromley streets being used to test driverless cars

The driverless Mondeo hybrid navigating its way around Bromley's streets

Business: How Local Impact can help you with display retargeting

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team. Photo: Denise Bradley

Bromley chasing success over Shots

Referee Will Finnie shows Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta a red card after he gave away a penalty at Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kent supporters get first glimpse of bowlers Milnes and Klaassen

Kent's Sean Dickson in batting action (pic Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists