Bromley theatre group stages spooky Blithe Spirit

Zoe Farrow and Rebecca Saunders in rehearsal. Picture: BADA Archant

Following spectacular success in the Bromley Theatre Guild Full Length Play Festival, a local theatrical group is hoping to hit the top spot once again.

Mair Lloyd Roberts and Dan Brown in rehearsals. Picture: BADA Mair Lloyd Roberts and Dan Brown in rehearsals. Picture: BADA

The Burnt Ash Drama Association, known as BADA, is hoping to follow up on its previous successes with the upcoming production of Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward.

It has previously won the festival on many occasions, including three years in a row between 2008 and 2010.

BADA said: “We missed out on the top spot last year by one point but came a very respectable second place.”

The play is about socialite Charles Condomine who invites eccentric medium Mme Arcati to his house to conduct a séance hoping to gather material for his next book, with the ghost then cusing mayhem.

Blithe Spirit will be staged on April 11, 12 and 13 at St Andrew’s Hall, Burnt Ash Lane, Bromley. Tickets are £8 and available by calling 07482 952 550 or visiting www.burntashdrama.com