Cancer mum joins Macmillan campaign to make politicians take notice

Breast cancer sufferer Amanda has joined a Macmillan campaign to make politicians take more action to help the NHS beat the condition Archant

A Bromley mum with incurable breast cancer has joined a Macmillan campaign to make politicians take the condition more seriously.

The charity says its new researched estimates the number of people living with cancer in the UK has climbed 20 per cent in just five years.

Now a Londoner receives a cancer diagnosis every 15 minutes and almost three million are living with cancer in the UK.

Amanda Mahoney from Bromley has joined Macmillan's campaign to make political parties tackle the "perfect storm" facing the NHS and treat the present problems as a "day-one priority" after the general election.

Macmillan chief executive Lynda Thomas says help and backing from women like Amanda can only help.

The 48-year-old is living with treatable but not curable breast cancer.

She said: "As a former nurse and a current metastatic breast cancer patient, I'm all too aware of the time pressures, the budget constraints and the targets that are impacting our cancer care workforce.

"The flagstones of my former profession - empathy, sympathy, a cup of tea and a friendly ear, that people-side, have been lost

"At the trust where I'm treated, there's only one, part-time secondary breast cancer nurse, so I'm managed, but there's no time to support or comfort me. That's why I turn to people like Macmillan.

"The NHS I see is under-resourced, under-staffed and stressed.

"You almost feel guilty for needing their help and reassurance.

"But they are working against phenomenally difficult circumstances.

"I've had a consultant call me long after clinic had finished and their shift should be over - clearly going above and beyond.

"As a patient and an ex-nurse, I know first-hand that you need to invest in your people, your workforce."

Ms Thomas added: "More and more people are hearing the life-changing news that they have cancer, at a time when the NHS desperately needs additional doctors and nurses.

"We need decision makers across the UK to prioritise funding and put in place the right plans, to ensure we have a cancer workforce fit for purpose both now and in the future."