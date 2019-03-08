Curtain goes up on new art deco cinema in late spring

An artist's impression of what the art deco cinema will look like. Picture: Picturehouse Archant

This is what the new Picturehouse will look like when it is newly restored to an art deco six-screen cinema in the heart of Bromley.

Fans are urged to come forward now to become members, as the first 2,000 will have their names permanently inscribed onto what they are calling the Founder Members' Wall.

Picturehouse Cinemas said it will be opening the doors in late spring.

The former Cineworld reopens as a newly renovated Picturehouse – one of the UK's leading neighbourhood cinema groups playing the best in arthouse and quality blockbuster films, they said.

As well as films, visitors can also enjoy the freshly cooked meals from resident chefs or a fresh cup of coffee from trained baristas.

Clare Binns, joint managing director of Picturehouse, said: “Walk through the front doors of the Bromley Picturehouse and you'll enter a beautiful historic building featuring a blend of classic art-deco design with modern Picturehouse touches. We love to choose unique, historical buildings because of the naturally inviting atmosphere and character they possess. Bromley is set to be one of our most distinctive and unique projects yet.”

It is also good news on the jobs front with 35 new positions.

The company said programming for the cinema will embrace mainstream blockbusters such as anticipated hits Rocketman, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Toy Story 4.

Plus, carefully curated strands Picturehouse regulars know and love. These include Discover Tuesdays, Vintage Sundays and Screen Arts, which makes the best of live theatre from around the world accessible to Bromley, they said.

Earle Architects was involved with the refurbishment of a classic 1930s art deco cinema which adds two additional screens, enhanced accessibility access including a new lift, and a bar and kitchen.

The four existing screens will be refurbished with more leg room, comfy seats and state-of-the-art sound systems and projection.

The original building dates from 1936, representing the distinct art deco style of prominent architect George Coles. The legacy frontage will be restored, with missing historic features reinstated, along with surviving interior features such as the original rubber floor to the lobby and Art Deco lights.