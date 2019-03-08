Bromley hero needed to switch on Christmas lights

Last year's hero was Helen Candy on the left with Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph. Picture: David Oxberry Archant

The search is on for a worthy resident to switch on the borough's Christmas lights this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Your Bromley is a business improvement district for Bromley town centre, and is behind the appeal.

It has teamed up with Glades Shopping Centre, The Churchill Theatre and My Time Active The Pavilion to find and thank an unsung hero of Bromley.

The winner will flick the festive switch and also get £250 to donate to the charity of their choice, £250 Glades shopping vouchers, a family theatre ticket for The Churchill Theatre and a free day pass to the gym at The Pavilion. To find out more about the competition and how to nominate by November 6, visit www.yourbromley.com/localhero.

Your Bromley manager Frances Forrest said: "For the last two years we have recognised wonderful members of the Bromley community and we can't wait to see who is nominated this year."