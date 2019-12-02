Petts Wood girl, 14, publishes her first book

Annie Fogden has self-published her book aged 14. Picture: Annie Fogden Archant

Getting published is always a thrill for an author, doubly so when you are just 14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Annie Fogden lives in Petts Wood with her parents and two cats and enjoys writing, acting and singing.

Her mother Fiona said: "She has proved that age does not matter when it comes to becoming a published author.

"She has just published her first novel called This Lighter Realm, where characters Evanie and Seb are plunged into a new, intriguing reality."

The teenager said the book was the result of her following her heart, being nagged by her parents to cut back on playing computer games, and being inspired by her grandfathers who both loved to write.

Annie said: "I have always loved writing, and ever since I was a young girl, I would be making up stories about magic and new worlds I wanted to visit.

"I started my debut novel, This Lighter Realm, in 2018 when I was 13 and finished writing it the following year in June 2019.

"In October my childhood dream was realised when I managed to get it published - it was an incredible feeling, and one I will cherish always."

Annie said she approached agents and was repeatedly told that, as an unproven author and under 18, they would not even read her sample chapters.

Undeterred she borrowed the money to self-publish and hopes if enough copies are sold then a traditional publisher might then accept her so she can then help fund access for budding young authors who do not have the same opportunities as her.

Her book starts in 1916 Abbeville where Evanie, a young girl working in a war hospital, is awaiting a letter from her brother.

Meanwhile in the Lighter Realm in an unknown year, Seraphyna, a princess struggling to win a war against the tyranny of her brothers, seeks a new way to win the fight against Darkness for Light and turns to the power of the souls of two people in another realm.

The book is now available on Amazon for £10. For more information, visit www.ajfogden.co.uk