No pelican crossing for Chislehurst war memorial

Chislehurst War Memorial. Picture: Ian Capper/ Wikimedia Commons Archant

A council decision not to approve the installation of a pelican crossing near Chislehurst war memorial has been met with dismay by some.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Campaigners say it discriminates against vulnerable pedestrians including the young, elderly and disabled.

Chris Wells, co-founder of Chislehurst Safer Streets, said: "Bromley Council's repeated refusal to install a pelican crossing at Chislehurst's War Memorial junction is empty of compassion.

"Chislehurst residents have long campaigned for a pelican here, the only major junction on the A222 that does not offer pedestrians a safe and controlled crossing."

More than 3,000 signed a petition including those from schools, churches, businesses, community and resident groups, and the Chislehurst Society.

Rev Canon Alan Mustoe, rector of St Nicholas Church, said: "Far too often I have noticed how precarious it is to cross the road at the War Memorial.

"I am concerned not only for the many youngsters at school, but also the elderly, not nearly so agile who could do with the assurance of lights and an audible signal."