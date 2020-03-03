Four-year-old in Beckenham raises cash for charity which helped baby sister

A four-year-old girl is using a school show and tell to raise money for a charity that helped her baby sister.

Alina Brett will donate the cash to Ronald McDonald House Charities when she gives a presentation to parents, teachers and classmates at St Edmund's Pre School in Beckenham.

It's because her sister, Anela, was born 15 weeks early, requiring five months in hospital with several attacks of sepsis, chronic lung disease and metabolic bone disease, and going through heart surgery at Evelina Children's Hospital.

Anela was born in Brighton while the family were on holiday in Bournemouth.

The Ronald McDonald charity initially supplied the family with a free base in Brighton.

Then it gave them a week at Ronald McDonald House Evelina and finally 12 weeks at its Camberwell house.

Mum Amy said: "It was a weight off our shoulders to have a roof over our heads and a place to cook a meal. Even more importantly, it gave Alina a safe haven away from the scary medical world she'd suddenly found herself immersed in."

And Alina added: "I am doing a 'show and tell' on March 19 at my pre-school for Ronald McDonald House Charities because I want to raise some money to help the charity.

"My sister Anela was born very early and she had to stay in hospital for a very long time. Ronald McDonald gave us a home near Anela.

"My sister actually decided to be born while we were on holiday in Bournemouth so we were a long way from home. It made me feel happy and a bit closer to her to be able to stay near her.

"All the houses had toys to play with, and Camberwell had a big garden.

"I made a friend called Teddy. His baby sister was born early too. One of the ladies on reception did arts and crafts with me and that made me really happy because I love making things."

And she said: "Please help me raise money for Ronald McDonald, especially to fix the boiler at Camberwell because my friend Teddy is getting cold because he's still there."

To help, visit Alina's Just Giving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/alina-brett