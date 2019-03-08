Bromley Council appoints new chief executive

Ade Adetosoye is Bromley Council's new chief executive. Picture: Bromley Council Archant

A new chief executive has been appointed to guide Bromley Council through a period of financial uncertainty and "transformation".

Ade Adetosoye, who took over as interim chief executive last year following the resignation of long-serving boss Doug Patterson, has been formally signed off as the new top boss.

It comes as the council plans a leadership shake-up to save cash towards an accumulative budget gap by 2023.

Mr Adetosoye oversaw major improvements to the council's children's services following a disappointing Ofsted inspection in 2016.

Chief executives are the most powerful officers in a council, and work alongside the elected members to shape the direction of the authority's work and oversee operations.

It comes as officers said the council is moving into a "challenging period" that requires stable leadership.

The council is preparing a "Transforming Bromley" strategy, which is partly to combat a £30m budget gap that takes the council up to 2023.

The council said the project is "crucial for the future operational and financial stability" of council services in light of upcoming government cuts.

Speaking after the meeting, council leader Colin Smith said: "I am extremely pleased for Mr Adetosoye personally, and absolutely delighted for Bromley residents more widely, that he has been confirmed to post as the borough's chief executive and welcome the thought of continuing our work together on this programme.

"Mr Adetosoye's track record in local government has earned him an outstanding reputation and with good cause.

"He has already demonstrated the strength of his leadership skills by turning around Bromley's children's service team and establishing strong working relationships both within the Council and externally.

"Following a glowing recent appraisal and an outstanding appearance in front of a panel of elected Councillors reviewing his performance to date and answering questions concerning his ambitions for the future, his confirmation to post was a very simple decision to make."

A further shake-up at the council, set to be signed off, will see jobs cut from the leadership structure, which bosses say will save £1.2m.

Three senior leadership posts in the new structure remain unfilled - director of children's services, director of adult services and assistant director of children's services.