Youngsters across Bromley awarded for outstanding contributions to community

Bromley Rotary Club Youth Awards 2016-17. The Award Ceremony was held at Langley Park Centre for the Performing Arts and the Awards were presented by the Deputy Mayor of Bromley, Cllr Hannah Gray, to the Youth of the Borough in recognition of and to celebrate the young people's outstanding contribution to the community.

The event featured music from the Langley Park School for Boys Dance Band

Youngsters across Bromley were awarded for their outstanding contributions to the community at a special event last week.

Nineteen boys and girls were presented with certificates by councillor Hannah Gray, who was standing in for the mayor, while around 100 proud friends and family members applauded the winners.

The event, held at Langley Park Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday, January 27, was Bromley Rotary Club’s Youth Award Ceremony.

Established in 2015, the scheme recognises and celebrates the contribution that young people make, outside school, to the communities in which they live.

Awards were given to pupils from Harris Academy Beckenham, Coopers School, Charles Darwin School, The Ravensbourne School, Langley Park Boys School, St Olave’s Grammar School and Bromley High School.

Stuart Jack and Gilbert McGinn from Bromley Rotary conducted the proceedings, which featured a musical interlude from the Langley Park School for Boys Dance Band and concluded with light refreshments.

Lucy Coop was selected for special mention for her voluntary work and fundraising for musical charities.

Other award winners were Bayade Abass, Haydar Abdul-Hussain, Chrysie Alexiou, Oliver Bennett, Fleur Bruneau-Cordell, Saskia Clubb, Nathan Daniel, Albin Dragusha, India-Marie Lindsay, Izzabelle McGuiness, Louis McLean, Kirandeep Nagra, Aanya Patel, Tariq Reid-Musa, Lucy Robinson, David Sharp, Ellie Sheehan, and Natalie Speller.