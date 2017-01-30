Young woman from Sydenham hoping to be crowned Miss Galaxy

Amanda Woods Archant

She is looking for sponsorships and hoping to overcome her shyness

Amanda Woods Amanda Woods

A young woman from Sydenham is hoping to overcome her shyness make it through to the finals of Miss Galaxy in Orlando.

Amanda Woods, 25, has always been a bit of a wallflower, but she has already made it through to the final of Miss Galaxy UK, which will be held in Lancashire in March.

She told the Bromley Times: “I have always seen people taking part in pageants, but it has never really been something I thought I would come across.

“I saw it advertised online and thought I might as well apply and they sent me an email saying I had been shortlisted.

“I have always been the quiet girl in whatever I was doing, but doing something like this is putting myself out more.

“It is something I have always wanted to be able to do.”

If she impresses the judges, she will be making a dream visit to Florida later in the year.

“That would be amazing,” she said. “I have always wanted to go to Florida and it would give me so much confidence.”

The pageant works closely with The Christie Cancer Trust, and Miss Woods, who works at The Coliseum theatre in central London, has been running a 10k event every month to raise money for the charity.