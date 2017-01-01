Search

YEARLY REVIEW: Read the best headlines we brought you in 2016

09:30 02 January 2017

DAVID BOWIE AT BECKENHAM ARTS LAB FREE CONCERT, AUGUST 1969.

© Photoshot / TopFoto

Look back through the year’s highlights here...

Comment
The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

There was barely a dull moment in the past 12 months, it wasn’t just Brexit, Donald Trump and relentless celebrity deaths, there was plenty going on in Bromley as well.

So read through some of the biggest news the Bromley Times brought you in 2016, as we start to look forward at the year ahead.

January - The world was in mourning for the loss of a legend. Bromley and Beckenham icon David Bowie died aged 69, mourners took to Croydon Road Recreation Ground to pay tribute at the bandstand where he once played.

Crystal Palace fans at Wembley. Photo: Eddie KeoghCrystal Palace fans at Wembley. Photo: Eddie Keogh

February - What a waste! The clearing of Waste4Fuel’s mountain of rubbish was delayed despite a deal between the council and the environment agency. But a legal argument meant the current owners could try to keep using the site as a rubbish tip.

March - In tribute to the Bromley icon, the council revealed its ‘buy a brick’ scheme to raise money to restore the Beckenham bandstand where David Bowie played in the summer of 1969.

The spiders nest inside a bunch of bananasThe spiders nest inside a bunch of bananas

April - Spring came and with it wildlife, as rats and foxes were seen frollicking through the bins of Crystal Palace Road. The ‘health hazard’ left residents fuming as rubbish piled up over Easter.

May - Crystal Palace fans descended on Wembley for an historic FA Cup final. Jason Puncheon gave the eagles the lead with 12 minutes left on the clock, but Manchester United won the tie in extra time.

Sprinter Dina Asher-SmithSprinter Dina Asher-Smith

June - Eating your five a day nearly gave one Bromley mother a heart attack, when she discovered a foreign spider invasion in her kitchen. Meanwhile newly-elected London mayor Sadiq Khan halted plans to build a stadium, football pitches and flats on greenbelt land in Flamingo Park

July - Ukip councillor joked to ‘shoot’ remain voters in the wake of the Brexit vote, while troubled Southern axed more than 300 services, including its metro line.

The scene of the crash in ShortlandsThe scene of the crash in Shortlands

August - Orpington athlete Dina Asher-Smith took bronze at the Rio Olympics as part of the women’s 4x100m relay race. The Olympian said she hoped to “inspire” future generations with the landmark medal - GB’s first since 1984.

September - Tragedy struck Penge as a young acting talent and his aunt were hit by a car. Elsewhere a mum in Orpington was left ‘humiliated’ for breast feeding her son in the waiting room of Orpington Hospital on the hottest day of the year.

Jane Beedle, from Beckenham - (C) Love Productions - Photographer: Mark BourdillonJane Beedle, from Beckenham - (C) Love Productions - Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

October - Beckenham’s very own star baker Jane Beedle made it to the final of the Great British Bake Off, but missed out on the bake off crown. Later in the month we revealed that Bromley’s shopping centre was set to return to its original glory as The Glades.

November - The mountain of rubbish on Orpington’s doorstep showed signs of movement as lorries turned up to start clearing the Waste4Fuel site, while charity shops across the borough told us how they were repeatedly being struck by shoplifters.

Waste4Fuel's clearance began on Tuesday. Photo credit: Jack Thornton.Waste4Fuel's clearance began on Tuesday. Photo credit: Jack Thornton.

December - Commuter dreams of a more efficient train service were dealt a blow when the government announced it would not allow TfL to take over Southeastern’s services. Bromley MP Bob Neill told transport secretary Chris Grayling the move was a ‘complete cop out and failure’.

Keywords: David Bowie Dina Asher-Smith Chris Grayling Jane Beedle Sadiq Khan Bob Neill Orpington Hospital London

