Woman has lucky escape after her car overturns on Southborough Lane

Traffic was hit by delays as police and the ambulance service dealt with the incident

A woman had a lucky escape after her car overturned on Southborough Lane this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the accident at 9.09am alongside London Ambulance Service.

Eyewitness Yena Maquieira said the accident took place near the Bromley Youth Music Trust.

“I went to the surgery and saw an overturned car on my way home,” she added.

“It was a red car. I did not see anyone inside.

“There was a police officer trying to direct the traffic.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 9.09am this morning to reports of a car that had slipped over.

“A woman trapped inside got out safely. She was walking wounded.

“London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended”