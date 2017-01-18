Woman dies after fire hits house in Orpington

The property was lefty badly damaged by the fire

A woman has died after a blaze ripped through a house in Orpington in the early hours of the morning.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house in Chesterfield Close at 3.17am on Wednesday, January 18.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the ground floor, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire badly damaged the ground and first floors of the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.