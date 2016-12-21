Search

Which pharmacies are open in Bromley over Christmas and New Year?

16:10 21 December 2016

Find out what pharmacies near you are open over Christmas and the New Year

kzenon

Read our handy guide to which pharmacies are opening their doors over the holidays

Pharmacies around the borough are set to close their doors over Christmas and the New Year.

The NHS is advising residents to stock up their medicine cupboards ahead of the festive season.

Should you need to pick up a prescription, we’ve made this handy guide to show you what pharmacies are staying open over the coming bank holidays.

Beckenham:

Boots (High Street) - December 26/27 from 9am to 6.30pm.

Paydens Pharmacy (Croydon Road) - December 25 from 10am to 7pm.

Biggin Hill:

Alliance Pharmacy (Waitrose) - December 27 and January 2 from 8am to 8pm.

Farnborough:

Lloyds Pharmacy (Pallant Way) - December 26/27 and January 2 from 10am to 5pm.

Bromley:

Boots (High Street) - December 26/27 and January 2 from 10am to 4pm.

Boots (The Glades) - December 26/27 from 8am to 6pm and January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

Touchwood Pharmacy (London Lane) - December 27 and January 2 from 9am to 6pm.

Orpington:

Boots (High Street) - December 26/27 from 9am to 5.30pm and January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

Petts Wood:

Boots (Queensway) - December 26 from 9am to 6pm, December 27 and January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

Petts Wood Pharmacy - December 25/26/27 and January 2 from 8am to 10pm

West Wickham:

Boots (Station Road) - December 26/27 and January 2 from 10am to 4pm.

Keywords: NHS

