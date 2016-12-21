Search

Christmas Day weather forecast for Kent: Phew what a scorcher!

13:47 21 December 2016

Temperatures set to soar for the big day - as hopes of a white Christmas melt

Forecasters are predicting an unseasonably mild Christmas Day in Kent this year - with temperatures reaching as high as 13C.

While many were keeping their fingers crossed for snow as temperatures started to fall earlier this month, the Met Office is instead predicting a peak in temperatures on the day itself.

Don’t expect much in the way of sunshine, however, as you look to walk off one too many mince pies.

The forecast for the weekend from the Met Office reads: “Christmas Eve will be breezy with sunny intervals and isolated showers.

“It will be breezy and mild on Christmas Day with some rain later.”

Temperatures are set to return to around 8C by Boxing Day.

The good news is that Storm Barbara which is heading towards the UK, should have blown itself out by the time it reaches Kent - with the west and north bearing the brunt of the high winds.

