Search

Advanced search

Watchdog calls for Southern fare freeze as passengers hit by price hike

10:30 03 January 2017

Southern trains

Southern trains

Archant

The fare hikes have been branded a “kick in the teeth” for passengers

Comment

The transport watchdog has called for a freeze on Southern rail fares after campaigners reacted angrily to further price rises.

Passengers using Southern services face a 1.8 per cent hike in the average ticket price this year - slightly less than the national average of 2.3 per cent.

But after months of disruption due to industrial action over the role of conductors, a fare freeze on the Southern network was proposed as a means of rebuilding trust.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Passengers will be disappointed that fares will rise by 2.3 per cent – higher than the last two years. In return passengers will now want to see the industry’s investment deliver a more reliable day-to-day railway.

“Many commuters, in London and the south east in particular, have suffered poor performance and will feel anger at paying more and getting less. A fares freeze for Southern passengers would help to start rebuild trust following the months of misery they have experienced.”

The UK-wide rise in fares, which is the highest since January 2014 when they increased by 2.8 per cent, has been criticised by public transport campaigners.

Figures vary between operators, with fares on Virgin Trains East Coast services up by 4.9 per cent.

The increase was branded “another kick in the teeth for long-suffering rail passengers” by Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport.

She said: “Many experienced a less frequent and more overcrowded service last year, and now they are required to pay more for the same this year.

“The whole fares system is completely unfair and it’s high time the government overhauled it.”

Keywords: London

Latest news

Watchdog calls for Southern fare freeze as passengers hit by price hike

10:30 Simon Allin
Southern trains

The fare hikes have been branded a “kick in the teeth” for passengers

YEARLY REVIEW: Read the best headlines we brought you in 2016

Yesterday, 09:30 Luke May
DAVID BOWIE AT BECKENHAM ARTS LAB FREE CONCERT, AUGUST 1969.

Look back through the year’s highlights here...

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Bromley

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Simon Allin
The Mayor of Bromley

Councillor Ian Payne reflects on 2016 and looks forward to 2017

Bromley get ready to face Sutton as their run of form continues

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC

The Ravens could climb to seventh with a win over the south London side

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Bromley households leading the way on smart meter uptake

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Smart meters help to cut energy usage and lower fuel bills

The devices help households to monitor their energy usage and cut their bills

Most read

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Malachi McCalla

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Bromley

The Mayor of Bromley

YEARLY REVIEW: Read the best headlines we brought you in 2016

DAVID BOWIE AT BECKENHAM ARTS LAB FREE CONCERT, AUGUST 1969.

Petition calling for refunds for delayed Dartford Crossing drivers takes off

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder