Warning as woman enters burning flat to rescue pet dog - but waited to call fire brigade

Whitefoot Lane Archant

A fire broke out in a Bromley flat earlier this month

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters are warning people to ‘get out, stay out and call 999’ when a fire breaks out - after a woman went into her property while the smoke alarm was going off.

A friend of the occupant was walking past her flat in Whitefoot Lane, Bromley, when she noticed the smoke alarm going off.

The occupant was called, and when she returned home she went into the apartment to rescue her pet dog from inside.

Only when she left the apartment was the fire brigade finally called.

Crews were called out at around 2.30pm on December 5, when they discovered a chip pan which had been left unattended had caught alight.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “One woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service. Thankfully the dog was not harmed by the blaze.”

Part of the kitchen in the ground floor flat was damaged by the flames.

“It’s natural to want to rescue your pets but even a relatively small fire can create a lot of smoke, and people must realise how quickly they can be overcome,” warned Mark Hazelton, LFB’s group manager for community safety.

“When a fire starts in your home, your priority must be to get out, stay out and call 999.”

Mr Hazelton offered an extra warning: “If you want to use a chip pan, never leave the pan alone, even for a few seconds, as the hot oil could catch fire.”

Bromley and Beckenham firefighters attended the scene and brought flames under control within 40 minutes.