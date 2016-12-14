Search

Advanced search

Warning as woman enters burning flat to rescue pet dog - but waited to call fire brigade

09:26 14 December 2016

Whitefoot Lane

Whitefoot Lane

Archant

A fire broke out in a Bromley flat earlier this month

Comment

Firefighters are warning people to ‘get out, stay out and call 999’ when a fire breaks out - after a woman went into her property while the smoke alarm was going off.

A friend of the occupant was walking past her flat in Whitefoot Lane, Bromley, when she noticed the smoke alarm going off.

The occupant was called, and when she returned home she went into the apartment to rescue her pet dog from inside.

Only when she left the apartment was the fire brigade finally called.

Crews were called out at around 2.30pm on December 5, when they discovered a chip pan which had been left unattended had caught alight.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “One woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service. Thankfully the dog was not harmed by the blaze.”

Part of the kitchen in the ground floor flat was damaged by the flames.

“It’s natural to want to rescue your pets but even a relatively small fire can create a lot of smoke, and people must realise how quickly they can be overcome,” warned Mark Hazelton, LFB’s group manager for community safety.

“When a fire starts in your home, your priority must be to get out, stay out and call 999.”

Mr Hazelton offered an extra warning: “If you want to use a chip pan, never leave the pan alone, even for a few seconds, as the hot oil could catch fire.”

Bromley and Beckenham firefighters attended the scene and brought flames under control within 40 minutes.

Keywords: London Ambulance Service London Fire Brigade

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder