‘Virtual tour’ will explore Bromley though the eyes of the young H.G. Wells

H G Wells Archant

The science-fiction pioneer was born in Bromley in the 19th century

A ‘virtual tour’ will be held later this month exploring the early years of one of the borough’s most famous names, science-fiction pioneer H.G. Wells.

Dressed in Victorian attire, three speakers from the Bromley Civic Society will use passages from the author’s autobiography to describe his experiences in the heyday of Victorian Bromley in the 1870s.

The organisers say they hope to evoke the vividness and colour of his writing as they explore the sights and sounds of the places he would have known.

Born in Bromley in 1866, Herbert George Wells - or Bertie, as he was known to his family - was brought up at 47 High Street (now Primark), where his parents sold china crockery and a special line of cricket goods.

The young Wells was free to roam out on to Martin’s Hill, where he imagined soldiers charging across the slopes sending a defeated army off towards Croydon.

Martin’s Hill was also the scene of real battles between the boys of Morley’s Academy (now the Frames and Art shop), which Wells attended, and the boys of the National School (now the Methodist Church).

As an adult, Wells would become world famous for his pioneering works of science fiction, including classics such as The Time Machine and The War of the Worlds.

The talk will be held at the Parish Rooms on Church Road, Bromley, at 8pm on Thursday, January 26.

There is a £5 entrance fee, with light refreshments included.

Booking is recommended. To book a place, email chair@bromleycivicsociety.org.uk.