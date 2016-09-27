Search

Advanced search

‘Virtual tour’ will explore Bromley though the eyes of the young H.G. Wells

11:19 13 January 2017

H G Wells

H G Wells

Archant

The science-fiction pioneer was born in Bromley in the 19th century

Comment

A ‘virtual tour’ will be held later this month exploring the early years of one of the borough’s most famous names, science-fiction pioneer H.G. Wells.

Dressed in Victorian attire, three speakers from the Bromley Civic Society will use passages from the author’s autobiography to describe his experiences in the heyday of Victorian Bromley in the 1870s.

The organisers say they hope to evoke the vividness and colour of his writing as they explore the sights and sounds of the places he would have known.

Born in Bromley in 1866, Herbert George Wells - or Bertie, as he was known to his family - was brought up at 47 High Street (now Primark), where his parents sold china crockery and a special line of cricket goods.

The young Wells was free to roam out on to Martin’s Hill, where he imagined soldiers charging across the slopes sending a defeated army off towards Croydon.

Martin’s Hill was also the scene of real battles between the boys of Morley’s Academy (now the Frames and Art shop), which Wells attended, and the boys of the National School (now the Methodist Church).

As an adult, Wells would become world famous for his pioneering works of science fiction, including classics such as The Time Machine and The War of the Worlds.

The talk will be held at the Parish Rooms on Church Road, Bromley, at 8pm on Thursday, January 26.

There is a £5 entrance fee, with light refreshments included.

Booking is recommended. To book a place, email chair@bromleycivicsociety.org.uk.

Keywords: Bromley

Latest news

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

06:00 Luke May
Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

41 minutes ago Neil Lancefield
File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

MISSING: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 14-year-old

12:08 Luke May
Chloe Dicker

Chloe Dicker went missing on Tuesday

‘Virtual tour’ will explore Bromley though the eyes of the young H.G. Wells

11:19 Simon Allin
H G Wells

The science-fiction pioneer was born in Bromley in the 19th century

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

10:31 Luke May
Southeastern

There is also disruption at Petts Wood station

Beckenham personal trainer smashes world record and raises more than £19,000 for charity

09:35 Simon Allin
Scott Lewis on the Cersa machine

The record was broken with the help of friends from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair

Most read

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Lib Dems gunning for Beckenham as leave-backing MP’s seat listed as ‘under threat’

Lid Dem parliamentary hopeful Julie Ireland

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

Lisa Valencia

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder