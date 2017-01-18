Search

UPDATE: Southern Railway to restore full timetable next week

10:37 18 January 2017

Southern Railway dispute

Southern Railway dispute

Three days of strikes scheduled for next week have been suspended, while an overtime ban ended at midnight on Tuesday

Southern said it will run more than 70 per cent of its trains next Monday - 10 per cent more of its normal timetable than it operated on previous conductor strike days.

“This follows the completion by Southern at the start of the year of its programme to put drivers in sole control of the operation of the train, including closing the doors, on nearly 80% of routes and the transfer of many conductors to the new on-board supervisor role focused exclusively on customer service,” said a statement.

The following routes - previously suspended on an RMT conductor strike day - will now operate on Monday:

:: Eastbourne - Hastings

:: Chichester - Portsmouth and Southampton

:: Lewes - Haywards Heath

:: Coastway stations (including Bognor, Littlehampton, Eastbourne, Worthing and Hastings) will regain a direct service to London

Routes which previously finished early in the evening will also now run later, and from Tuesday Southern plans to operate the normal full timetable.

Southern advised passengers to check its website for the latest information before they travel.

The company said it will not be possible to reintroduce a full timetable before then because work rosters were issued before Aslef called off three strikes next week and lifted an overtime ban.

The strikes regularly affected trains to and from Ashford International, and Tonbridge Station, causing delays and chaos for commuters.

The company is also facing a 24-hour strike on Monday by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

The announcement was made ahead of fresh talks between the two sides aimed at resolving a dispute over driver-only trains.

Angie Doll, Southern’s passenger services director, said: “Whilst inevitably there will be disruption next Monday, the good news is that due to the changes we’ve now fully rolled out, we’re now able to run more services on more routes serving more passengers and ultimately we’ll have fewer cancellations and delays.

“Next Monday, some 200 extra trains will be running and several routes will have their first service on an RMT strike day.

“The RMT should now recognise that their industrial action is wholly futile. They should stop the strikes, get back round the table with us and move forward together with us, delivering a better railway for our passengers.”

