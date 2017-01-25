UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train causes ‘major disruption’ on Southeastern services

Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Commuters across Kent are facing more bad news as they cope with the second day of chaos on the rails after a freight train derailed on Tuesday.

Carriages on the train derailed just before 5.50am yesterday, causing constant delays and cancellations on the rails since.

Now Southeastern has announced the disruption is set to last throughout this week.

While there are normal services running from Tunbridge Wells, Sevenoaks, Orpington, Ramsgate and Dover to Charing Cross, and regular trains on the Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines, there are disruptions elsewhere on the network.

Trains that usually run from Tunbridge Wells to Cannon Street will be terminated at Tonbridge, or diverted to London Victoria while trains that start at Sevenoaks and Orpington, and run to Cannon Street will be suspended.

There is no service from Crayford and Sidcup to Charing Cross or Cannon Street, although a limited service is running between Dartford and Sidcup.

While Mottingham, Lee and New Eltham stations have no trains running through them, the following stations will be running a reduced service: Grove Park, Elmstead Woods, Chislehurst, Dunston Green, Knockholt and Chelsfield.

The following evening peak services from Cannon Street to the Medway Towns will be revised:

17:08 London Cannon Street to Dover Priory will start at London Blackfriars at 17:08

17:30 London Cannon Street to Broadstairs will start at London Blackfriars at 17:30

17:52 London Cannon Street to Broadstairs will start at London Blackfriars at 17:52

18:12 London Cannon Street to Ramsgate will start at London Victoria at 18:12Andy Derbyshire, chief operating officer for Network Rail’s south east route, said last night: “Our number one priority is to get the freight train moved and passenger services up and running again.

“Once the derailed carriages have been moved, we’ll be able to complete our inspections and finalise the repairs needed to the tracks and signalling equipment, including how long the work will take.

“We’re doing everything we can to get this situation sorted quickly and will be working round-the-clock to get services back to normal for passengers.”

Richard Dean, train services director at Southeastern, added: “We’re working hard to ensure that we can keep passengers moving.

“We’re diverting some services to Victoria and Blackfriars, and where we cannot run trains we have put in place ticket acceptance on other routes including London buses and London Underground.

“We’ll continue to regularly update passengers at stations and online, including on Twitter where our team will be sharing the most up-to-date information, so we advise passengers to continue to check before they travel.”