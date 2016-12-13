Search

UPDATE: More than 30 London football clubs investigated for historic sexual abuse

17:08 13 December 2016

New Scotland Yard in central London.

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Archant

Allegations have been made against four Premier League sides

Met Police has received more than 100 separate allegations as it investigates alleged non-recent sexual abuse at London’s football clubs.

Four Premier League teams from the capital face allegations, with two against Championship clubs and three against clubs in Leagues One and Two.

More than 20 other clubs, including non-league and non-professional teams, are also at the centre of allegations made to the police.

A total of 106 allegations have been made to Metropolitan Police so far.

DCS Ivan Balhatchet of the Sexual Offence, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command said: “The Met take all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.

“The number of referrals, pieces of information and allegations will change. Officers will continue to work through the information that has been reported.

“Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should contact their local force, or call the NSPCC help line on 0800 023 2642.”

The names of the clubs are not being revealed at this time.

