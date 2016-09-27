UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

There is also disruption at Petts Wood station

Commuters faced delays this morning as ice on the track brought a train to a halt with around 80 passengers on board.

A Southeastern spokesman said: “We are sending buses to a train that has stopped between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst this morning due to lack of power so that the passengers on board can be collected and taken to a nearby station. The train stopped due to a heavy collection of ice on the third rail in that area resulting in a loss of power.

“The train stopped at around 6.15am and a rescue train was sent, which also lost power due to the heavy ice and wintry conditions. Both ourselves and Network Rail have employees on the train to help the around 80 people on board and we are sending extra staff to the station to provide them with hot beverages and to help them continue their journeys.”

Elsewhere safety checks are currently being made platform 2 at Petts Wood, and as a result, trains from London Victoria to Orpington are unable to stop at the station.

Trains from Cannon Street to Orpington are able to stop at Petts Wood on platform 4, while trains heading from Orpington towards London are able to stop at the station.

Disruption is expected to last until around 11am.

