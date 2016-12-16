Two Bromley roads closed due to burst water mains

Two Bromley roads been closed due to burst water mains, with repair work set to take several days.

Page Heath Lane in Bickley and Albemarle Road in Beckenham have been shut and diversions put in place until the repairs have been carried out.

Page Heath Lane is shut between Bird in Hand Lane and Amesbury Road until early next week.

Although diversions are in place, motorists have been warned to expect congestion, particularly as the emergency gas work being undertaken by SGN in nearby Homesdale Road is continuing.

Shops, businesses and the Waldo Road Reuse and Recyling centre will remain open, with access via A21 Masons Hill/Bromley Common at the junction with Homesdale Road.

Albemarle Road is closed between Downs Bridge Road and Hazelhurst because of a burst water main, with the burst closer to the Downsbridge Road junction.

The road is expected to be closed until early next week when Thames Water has completed its repair work.