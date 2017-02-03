Search

Advanced search

Tube strikes suspended as union hails job cuts ‘reversal’

15:31 03 February 2017

Alan Jones

London Underground

London Underground

Tommaso Tagliaferri

Strikes were due to take place next week, threatening travel chaos

Comment

Planned strikes by London Underground workers from Sunday evening over jobs have been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out for 16 hours from 6pm on Sunday and again for 15 hours from 10am on Tuesday, threatening travel chaos in the capital.

The RMT said that following talks with the company, almost 60 per cent of the original job cuts have now been reversed.

Station staff jobs were cut by around 900 and Tube ticket offices closed under previous London mayor Boris Johnson.

The RMT said its campaign, including industrial action, had led to 533 jobs being reinstated and control rooms being reopened.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our Tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60 per cent of those savage cuts.

“That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground.

“We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements at the local level and, as always, RMT remains eternally vigilant.”

Keywords: Boris Johnson Mick Cash RMT London

Latest news

Jail for ‘manipulative and nasty’ Beckenham rapist who lured holidaying victim from Soho bar

14:45 Luke May
Salah Koubar

Salah Koubar was sentenced on Friday

Tube strikes suspended as union hails job cuts ‘reversal’

15:31 Alan Jones
London Underground

Strikes were due to take place next week, threatening travel chaos

UPDATE: Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

14:26 Emily Pennink
A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Joshua Dobby admits two counts of manslaughter

Any dream will do... Orpington youngster overcomes bullies to go viral singing alongside Donny Osmond

11:26 Luke May
Matthew English singing on stage with Donny Osmond

More than 600,000 people have watched Matthew English on stage

Have you heard about Bromley’s ‘lost’ nature reserve?

10:33 Simon Allin
Ruxley Gravel Pits

Hidden behind the A20 lies one of the borough’s best-kept secrets

Deal reached to end Southern Rail driver dispute

Yesterday, 16:00 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Passengers have faced months of misery due to long-running industrial action

Most read

Shortlands residents ‘pushed out of their own roads’ by commuter parking, survey reveals

Commuter parking is clogging up roads in Shortlands

Topless Trampolining Championships held in Beckenham

Chris O'Dowd stars in the film as the man with 'the greatest job in the world'.

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

Food in fridges and freezers was not being stored properly

UPDATE: Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder