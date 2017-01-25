Search

Advanced search

Tube drivers stage fresh 24-hour walkout over staff “displacement”

15:50 25 January 2017

Alan Jones

London Underground

London Underground

Tommaso Tagliaferri

Drivers on a London Underground line are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over the “forced displacement” of staff.

Comment

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union who work on the Central Line will walk out at 9pm on Wednesday

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“If LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.

“Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages.

“With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future.

“Staff across London Underground are angry and the company would be wise to recognise that.”

LU said there will be no service east of Leytonstone and a reduced service running on the rest of the Central line all day on Thursday, while the Waterloo & City line will not run at all.

All other transport services will be unaffected by the action but some may be busier than usual as passengers seek alternative routes.

A special bus shuttle service will also operate between Epping and Chingford.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike.

“We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.

“We urge the RMT to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners.”

Keywords: Mick Cash London

Latest news

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train causes ‘major disruption’ on Southeastern services

14:44 Tom Pyman
Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Check to see if your route is affected here

Hub provides extra support for those living with dementia

17:07 Luke May
Dementia Hub manager, Mark Saddler and community development worker, Nicola Fishman at the Bromley Dementia Support Hub.

Bromley has the highest number of dementia sufferers in London

Tube drivers stage fresh 24-hour walkout over staff “displacement”

15:50 Alan Jones
London Underground

Drivers on a London Underground line are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over the “forced displacement” of staff.

Bromley Council branded “extremely short-sighted” over £1.7m cuts to youth services

13:32 Simon Allin
Bromley civic centre

The council insists its “modern, targeted approach” will protect young people

David Bowie set to become first artist honoured with set of stamps

10:18 Alan Jones
David Bowie. Pic: PA

The 10 stamps, including images of famous album covers Hunky Dory and Aladdin Sane, will go on sale on March 14

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

Yesterday, 16:20 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Most read

GALLERY: Nigel Farage pays surprise visit to World War Two heroes at Keston fundraising event

Nigerl Farage meets WWII veterans

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Bromley has some of the biggest holiday spenders in the country - find out by how much here

The figures have been releaed by Sun-hat Villas and Resorts

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train causes ‘major disruption’ on Southeastern services

Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Bromley school sees 250 former students sign up to help inspire today’s youngsters

The Ravensbourne School seeks former students to inspire the current generation

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder