Search

Advanced search

Tory councillors branded ‘Scrooges’ for failing to back plan to support care leavers

14:42 14 December 2016

Labour leader Angela Wilkins

Labour leader Angela Wilkins

Archant

A recent report by the Children’s Society revealed almost 60 per cent of care leavers get into debt

Comment

Bromley’s Tory councillors have been branded ‘Scrooges’ after they refused to back a plan to support young people leaving care.

Labour councillors proposed giving care leavers aged 18 to 25 an exemption from paying council tax after a study showed they often struggle to manage their household budgets.

Research by The Children’s Society revealed that, with no experience of managing bills and often no family to help them, nearly 60 per cent of care leavers fall into debt.

But Conservative councillors refused to back the measure, claiming care leavers should not be treated differently to other young people.

Labour leader Angela Wilkins said she was ‘astonished’ by the response - particularly after an Ofsted inspection criticised the council’s provision for care leavers.

“It looks to me like Tory councillors still haven’t understood that these young people need additional support,” she continued. “I suggest they stop behaving like Scrooge and take a reality check.

“This proposal would have added just a few thousand pounds to a budget of just under £13 million.”

She added that the Labour proposal is supported by the recent government strategy for care leavers.

Councillor Graham Arthur, executive member for resources, said: “Care leavers in Bromley are given a range of targeted assistance tailored for their individual needs, on a one to one basis in a manner which reflects their specific requirements and they are delivered with sensitivity.

“That is the way to provide assistance, with privacy and dignity, not by seeking to separate them from the world in which they will play a full part.”

Keywords: Angela Wilkins Graham Arthur Labour

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder