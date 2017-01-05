Search

Sydenham man given suspended sentence for his role in Class A drug-dealing

17:40 05 January 2017

Ashley Henry

Ashley Henry

Around £3,500-worth of drugs were recovered during an investigation

A Sydenham man has been given a suspended sentence for his role in dealing heroin and cocaine.

Ashley Henry, 21, of Crescent Wood Road, was sentenced on Wednesday, January 4, at Inner London Crown Court after earlier pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), and possession of Class B drugs (cannabis).

He received a two year sentence suspended for 21 months, was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, and issued with an electronic tag for six months.

His associate, Stephen Tran, of Talfourd Road, Peckham, was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to being concerned in supplying Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply to Class A drugs (heroin).

On March 13, 2015, Tran and Henry, were observed in the area of Peckham and upon being seen by officers the pair immediately made off.

They were pursued on foot and during the chase Henry discarded a bag containing 228 packages of crack cocaine and heroin.

The pair were arrested, which led to an investigation being conducted by Southwark’s Gangs Team.

The investigation identified large sums of money being deposited into Tran’s account despite him being unemployed.

In December 2015, the team executed an intelligence-led drugs warrant at Tran’s home address where they found 38 packages of heroin and further evidence of drug supply.

The value of the Class A drugs recovered was approximately £3,500.

Proceedings will be carried out over the next five months to confiscate Tran’s assets.

Detective Constable Catherine Langley, from Southwark’s Gangs team, said: “We are pleased to have seized these drugs before they could cause untold harm to the community and that the sentence given reflects the serious nature of the offences.”

Sydenham man given suspended sentence for his role in Class A drug-dealing

