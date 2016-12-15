Southern services to Beckenham junction cancelled again - despite end to drivers’ strike

Talks aimed at resolving the long-running dispute will resume today

Southern services running to and from Beckenham junction have been cancelled today, even though a 48-hour strike by drivers in the Aslef union ended at midnight.

The rail operator warned of heavy disruption once again as drivers continued to observe an overtime ban and prepared for a further walkout tomorrow (Friday, December 16).

Talks between Aslef and Southern’s parent company Govia Thamelink Rail will resume today at mediation service Acas, as parties seek a resolution to the dispute over driver-only trains.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said as he left Wednesday’s talks: “We’re back in talks again tomorrow morning and we hope to make progress then.”

Southern passenger services director Angie Doll said on Wednesday: “We will be working hard to run as many services as possible tomorrow, but regrettably I have to warn passengers that services will be severely impacted, with reductions and cancellations across all routes.”

Southeastern warned passengers that its services may once again be busier than usual as a result of the disruption.

The 48-hour strike that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week led to the cancellation of all of Southern’s 2,242 daily services, and caused the worst rail disruption for 20 years.