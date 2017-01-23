Search

Advanced search

Southern services disrupted by guards strike

11:13 23 January 2017

Alan Jones

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Archant

Southern says it will run 70 per cent of its trains

Comment

Southern Railway services have been disrupted once again by a guards strike, as talks continue to try to resolve a separate dispute over driver-only trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walked out for 24 hours today (Monday, January 23) in a row over the role of conductors, causing fresh misery for thousands of passengers.

Southern said it will run over 70 per cent of its trains - ten per cent more of its normal timetable than it has been able to operate on previous conductor strike days.

The company said this follows the completion of its programme to put drivers in sole control of the operation of the train, including closing the doors, on nearly 80 per cent of routes, and the transfer of many conductors to the new on-board supervisor role.

Angie Doll, Southern’s passenger services director, said: “Whilst, inevitably, there will be disruption on Monday, the good news is that due to the changes we’ve now fully rolled out, we’re now able to run more services on more routes serving more passengers and ultimately we’ll have fewer cancellations and delays.

“On Monday, some 200 extra trains will be running and several routes will have their first service on an RMT strike day.

“The RMT should now recognise that their industrial action is wholly futile. They should stop the strikes, get back round the table with us and move forward together with us, delivering a better railway for our passengers.”

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Instead of repeating the same old threats and empty rhetoric, Southern should be engaging RMT in the same way that they have engaged with the TUC and the government in the drivers’ dispute.

“That is the way forward and the only way that we can deal with the safety issues that have led to the latest phase of strike action on Monday.”

The RMT has been in dispute with Southern for several months, warning of safety issues because of the changes.

The union complained of being “excluded” from talks between Southern and Aslef over the drivers’ dispute.

The RMT has a small number of driver members at Southern who will strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Talks between Southern and Aslef will resume on Monday.

Southern said it plans to operate a normal full timetable from Tuesday.

Keywords: Angie Doll Mick Cash

Latest news

Southern planning normal service despite strike by train drivers

28 minutes ago Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Southern Railway is planning to run a normal service on Tuesday despite a strike by a small number of drivers.

Kent rail passengers face travel chaos as derailed freight train causes ‘major disruption’

08:21 Simon Allin
Southeastern

Commuters travelling into London have been hit by cancellations

GALLERY: Nigel Farage pays surprise visit to World War Two heroes at Keston fundraising event

Yesterday, 14:34 Simon Allin
Nigerl Farage meets WWII veterans

The former Ukip leader headed straight over to the Kings Arms from Heathrow

Wi-fi roll out across Southeastern trains on track as supplier chosen to install technology

Yesterday, 14:24 Tom Pyman
Mobile phone

All trains will enable connectivity by 2018, with some set to provide internet access within months

Police to carry out weapons sweeps and stop-and-search activities as crackdown on knife crime continues

Yesterday, 11:52 Simon Allin

Nearly 1,500 weapons have been recovered during previous weeks of action

Southern services disrupted by guards strike

Yesterday, 11:13 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Southern says it will run 70 per cent of its trains

Most read

GALLERY: Nigel Farage pays surprise visit to World War Two heroes at Keston fundraising event

Nigerl Farage meets WWII veterans

MISSING: Vulnerable man from Bromley last seen in Strood

Christopher Chamberlain

Kent rail passengers face travel chaos as derailed freight train causes ‘major disruption’

Southeastern

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Orpington Travellers abused after Big Fat Gypsy Wedding

James Bellsham-Revell

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder