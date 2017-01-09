Search

Advanced search

Southern passengers urged to travel only if vital during drivers’ strikes

09:12 09 January 2017

Alan Jones

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Archant

Southern Railway passengers are being reminded to travel only if it is essential during a series of strikes this week by drivers.

Comment

No Southern services will run on Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday because of walkouts by members of Aslef in a long-running dispute concerning driver-only trains.

Services on other days will be affected by a continuing ban on overtime.

With only limited bus links from a small number of stations, the train company is advising people to make alternative arrangements wherever possible.

For those who have no option, Southern is providing limited bus and coach services each day to provide road links for essential travel from nine of its stations into nearby neighbouring train networks where they can connect into other train operators’ services.

Space on the buses will be limited. Anyone who does travel should expect to queue, plan for longer journeys and realise the service they join will be exceptionally busy, said Southern.

The company also advised people to work from home or remotely if they can, and to stagger journeys if they can’t.

As well as the three days of strikes, Southern and Gatwick Express services will be severely disrupted every day until further notice due to the overtime ban.

Other measures include:

•Thameslink services continuing to operate throughout each day;

•The Gatwick Express providing a reduced service every 30 minutes between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria;

•Coach operator National Express laying on extra services from Brighton to London throughout the week;

•Details of car share schemes being made available to passengers on Southern’s website. To ensure public safety, crowd control measures will be in operation at all Southern stations where trains or buses will operate.

Angie Doll, Southern’s passenger service director, said: “Once again, we wish to remind our passengers not to attempt to travel unless it is absolutely necessary on this week’s strike days.

“There will also be significant disruption and hardship on the days Aslef is not on strike because of their overtime ban, especially on Thursday when trains will be out of position because of the strikes on each day either side.

“We are deeply sorry for the unnecessary and unwarranted disruption this dispute is causing.

“The unions’ response is utterly disproportionate, causing misery to 300,000 passengers a day across the South East and untold damage to the regional economy.

“This dispute is pointless. The unions claim this is about safety, but Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Railways has carried out a thorough and robust review and has ruled what we are doing is safe.

“It is now time the union stopped abusing their power to call unjustified strikes and join us in delivering a modern railway for everyone.”

Aslef is opposed to driver-only trains on safety grounds, while the Rail, Maritime and Transport union is embroiled in a separate dispute over the role of conductors.

Southern announced that buses will link Oxted with Sevenoaks (to connect with Southeastern), Uckfield with Tunbridge Wells via Crowborough (connect to Southeastern), Eastbourne with Hastings (connect with Southeastern), Bexhill to Hastings (connect with Southeastern), Horsham to Dorking (connect with South West Trains), Hastings to Ashford calling all stations (connect to Southeastern), Chichester to Havant (connect with South West Trains), Seaford to Lewes calling all stations (local service, no onward connection), East Grinstead to Gatwick (connect to Gatwick Express).

Passengers are advised to check the Southern website www.southernrailway.com/your-journey/strike/aslef-strike for further details including how to claim strike compensation.

Keywords: Victoria London

Latest news

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Yesterday, 16:43 Emily Pennink
Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

The Penge resident was arrested last year

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

Yesterday, 16:42 Emily King
There could be thick frost and fog

Frost is expected every night

Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

Yesterday, 13:41 Simon Allin
Air pollution

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

Former Sydenham resident Rolf Harris watches on video link as jurors are selected for trial

Yesterday, 13:31 Jemma Crew
Rolf Harris

Mr Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Yesterday, 13:17 Simon Allin
Fire engine

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning

Residents praise work to remove rat-infested Orpington rubbish pile

Yesterday, 12:11 Simon Allin
The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

The former Waste4Fuel site has blighted residents’ lives for years

Most read

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Fire engine

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust created in Kent reveals ex-wife Angie

David Bowie at Haddon Hall, September 1969. © DAVID BEBBINGTON / RETNAUK

Southern passengers urged to travel only if vital during drivers’ strikes

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder