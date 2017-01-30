Search

Advanced search

Should we stay or should we go? Bromley residents divided over whether MPs should vote to trigger Article 50

11:46 30 January 2017

Opinion is divided on whether MPs should trigger Article 50

Opinion is divided on whether MPs should trigger Article 50

NiroDesign

The results of a poll and a survey reveal the divisions exposed by the EU referendum have not gone away

Comment
West Wickham resident John Evans voted Remain but supports triggering Article 50West Wickham resident John Evans voted Remain but supports triggering Article 50

Public opinion in Bromley is divided over one of the most pressing issues in politics - whether or not MPs should vote to trigger Article 50 and begin the UK’s exit from the EU.

The borough defied the UK result and narrowly voted to remain in the EU referendum (by 50.6 per cent to 49.4 per cent), and three of its MPs - Conservatives Bob Neill and Jo Johnson, and Labour’s Jim Dowd - backed the Remain campaign.

Since the referendum, all apart from Jim Dowd have indicated they will vote in favour of triggering Article 50.

But research by the Bromley Times shows public opinion is divided on this major issue, with 54 per cent saying Beckenham MP Bob Stewart should reflect his constituents’ views and vote against Article 50.

Alan Ingram voted to remain but accepts the national resultAlan Ingram voted to remain but accepts the national result

Meanwhile, many of those surveyed in Bromley town centre supported triggering Article 50 - with even remain voters accepting the national result.

John Evans, 67, from West Wickham, voted to remain in the referendum.

He said: “We had the vote and whether you agree or not more than 50 per cent say we should go for it.

“Before the agreement is made it has to be agreed by parliament.”

Michael Miller, from Bickley, supports triggering Article 50Michael Miller, from Bickley, supports triggering Article 50

Fair Acres resident Alan Ingram, 62, also voted remain but said: “They should trigger Article 50 in the simplest form. We need to leave.”

Bickley resident Michael Miller, 51, voted to leave in the referendum.

“That was the vote,” he said. “It was a simple vote and the majority voted to go out.”

But Robin and Lesley Ablett, 74 and 69, from West Wickham, offered a different perspective, saying MPs should vote with their conscience.

Robin Ablett thinks MPs should vote with their conscienceRobin Ablett thinks MPs should vote with their conscience

“We have young grandchildren and got really lectured on the referendum,” Mrs Ablett said. “Staying in the EU is better for them.”

Biggin Hill resident Howard Gill, 76, echoed this point of view. “It is correct that it could and should go through parliament,” he said.

“MPs represent their constituents but are free to vote according to their wishes. I think they should follow their conscience.”

Mr Gill’s wife Leigh, 74, said: “I think the country voted to trigger Article 50 and it should be respected.”

Lesley Ablett thinks staying in the EU would be better for her grandchildrenLesley Ablett thinks staying in the EU would be better for her grandchildren

Emma Ward, 24, from Locksbottom, runs a business that sources items from the EU and has been affected by the fall in the value of the pound.

She said: “My whole buy per item has gone up by 20 or 30p. Across the whole collection it makes a difference. I don’t think people realise the effect.

“MPs should vote however Bromley voted - otherwise they would be going against their constituents.

“I don’t think it should have been put to a vote, but hopefully we will come out of the EU stronger.”

Howard Gill and wife Lesley, from Biggin HillHoward Gill and wife Lesley, from Biggin Hill

Responding to the poll results, Beckenham MP Bob Stewart told the Bromley Times he is planning to vote in favour of triggering Article 50.

“Every MP is going to do that - Tories and most Labour MPs - because parliament was too windy to decide on whether we should stay in the EU and handed the decision to the people in a referendum by an act of parliament, which bound the people’s representatives to accept the result of the people, which was four per cent in favour of leaving. We don’t have a choice, in my view.

“There was less than a one per cent difference in the constituency. For every email I get saying avoid voting for Article 50, I am getting an equal number saying ‘how dare you consider voting for Article 50?’.

“But even so, MPs are elected to make their own minds up and I have been clear on this issue in every election.”

Emma Ward's business has been hit by the fall in the poundEmma Ward's business has been hit by the fall in the pound

Keywords: Jim Dowd Jo Johnson Bob Stewart Labor European Union United Kingdom

Latest news

Fun rugby classes for children arrive in Bromley

16:16 Simon Allin
Rugbytots classes are being introduced in Bromley

Rugbytots provides more than 2,500 classes in the UK every week

Young woman from Sydenham hoping to be crowned Miss Galaxy

14:55 Simon Allin
Amanda Woods

She is looking for sponsorships and hoping to overcome her shyness

Should we stay or should we go? Bromley residents divided over whether MPs should vote to trigger Article 50

11:46 Simon Allin
Opinion is divided on whether MPs should trigger Article 50

The results of a poll and a survey reveal the divisions exposed by the EU referendum have not gone away

Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

10:05 Simon Allin
Food in fridges and freezers was not being stored properly

Food safety officers had to return with police officers after the owner refused to allow an inspection

Crystal Palace team up with Bromley and Bexley based college for new sports programme

10:59 Luke May
The programme was promoted at Crystal Palace's match with Bolton Wanderers earlier this month. Neil Everitt

Applications are being accepted now

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ on trains comes to an end after last week’s freight derailment in Lewisham

08:09 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Services returned to normal today (Monday)

Most read

Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

Food in fridges and freezers was not being stored properly

Topless Trampolining Championships held in Beckenham

Chris O'Dowd stars in the film as the man with 'the greatest job in the world'.

Residents left dismayed after plans for new Chislehurst boys’ school thrown out

An image of the proposed boys' school

Should we stay or should we go? Bromley residents divided over whether MPs should vote to trigger Article 50

Opinion is divided on whether MPs should trigger Article 50

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder