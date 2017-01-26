Sea cadets urging youngsters in search of adventure to get on board

Sea Cadets learn a range of skills nathanielrosa.co.uk

The charity teaches youngsters skills such as surfing and kayaking

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sea Cadets is encouraging people to learn new skills and gain qualifications as it looks to recruit new members during February.

Young people at Sea Cadets enjoy a variety of activities, from dinghy sailing to catering, and have the opportunity to experience offshore voyages or to travel abroad to meet cadets from other countries such as Bermuda, Hong Kong and Australia.

Nationally-accredited courses, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, are also available.

The charity is committed to ensuring young people have a bright future, and young people who join develop life skills that set help to prepare them for later life.

Youngsters aged ten to 17 seeking adventure can contact their local unit at Magpie Hall Lane in Bromley to find out more about the opportunities available.

Some 9,000 volunteers help to teach youngsters skills such as sailing and kayaking, and the charity is urging more people to get on board.