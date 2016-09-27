Search

Advanced search

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

14:23 13 January 2017

Neil Lancefield

File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's "fundamentally flawed" approach to suburban rail services in the capital. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday January 13, 2017. He declined the minister's invitation for a Transport for London (TfL) employee to work with the Department for Transport on the Southeastern franchising process. See PA story RAIL Suburban. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

Comment

London mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s “fundamentally flawed” approach to suburban rail services in the capital.

He declined the minister’s invitation for a Transport for London (TfL) employee to work with the Department for Transport on the Southeastern franchising process.

Mr Khan wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern when its franchise agreement ends in 2018.

But in December Mr Grayling announced he would not devolve responsibility for the routes to the mayor.

Mr Khan said: “Sadly the Government’s proposals for commuter rail services are no different to what we’ve seen before and I fear passengers will face more years of unacceptable service levels. It is a repeatedly tried and failed approach.

“I am therefore left with no choice but to walk away from the government’s fundamentally flawed plans.”

Mr Khan believes separate contracts on suburban routes and long distance services are needed to improve reliability.

The mayor said Mr Grayling’s proposals for Southeastern are little different to what TfL has been asked to do before, and insisted that TfL’s use of contracts that include incentives based on performance ensure passenger needs come first.

He added: “Londoners, councils, MPs and Assembly Members know the huge benefits that TfL can deliver.

“It’s not too late for the Transport Secretary to change his mind and deliver proper devolution for the good of long-suffering commuters inside and outside of London.”

Mr Grayling was accused of putting politics ahead of passengers over devolution last month after a leaked letter showed he opposed the policy as he wanted to keep the network “out of the clutches” of a Labour mayor.

The Evening Standard published the letter written in 2013 by Mr Grayling to then-mayor Boris Johnson.

Mr Grayling was justice secretary at the time and was writing in his capacity as MP for Epsom and Ewell.

Explaining his decision in December not to devolve control of the lines run by Southeastern, Mr Grayling said TfL’s business plan did not offer extra capacity and was simply based on “a belief” that TfL could run the system more effectively.

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Boris Johnson Chris Grayling Department for Transport Labour Transport for London London

Latest news

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

06:00 Luke May
Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

40 minutes ago Neil Lancefield
File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

MISSING: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 14-year-old

12:08 Luke May
Chloe Dicker

Chloe Dicker went missing on Tuesday

‘Virtual tour’ will explore Bromley though the eyes of the young H.G. Wells

11:19 Simon Allin
H G Wells

The science-fiction pioneer was born in Bromley in the 19th century

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

10:31 Luke May
Southeastern

There is also disruption at Petts Wood station

Beckenham personal trainer smashes world record and raises more than £19,000 for charity

09:35 Simon Allin
Scott Lewis on the Cersa machine

The record was broken with the help of friends from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair

Most read

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Lib Dems gunning for Beckenham as leave-backing MP’s seat listed as ‘under threat’

Lid Dem parliamentary hopeful Julie Ireland

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

Lisa Valencia

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder