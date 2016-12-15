Royalty makes annual Christmas visit to Sydenham hospice
Archant
Her Royal Highness visited on Wednesday
The Queen’s cousin came to town this week for her annual visit of a local hospice.
St Christopher’s in Sydenham welcomed Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra on Wednesday.
The patron of the hospice visits every year, and was taken on a tour of the hospice’s wards by Anne Nash, matron of the inpatient unit.
During her visit, the Princess met with patients and spoke with their families, before joining over 100 hospice supporters for tea and cake.