Residents urged to get birdwatching to protect UK’s wildlife

More that half a million people are expected to take part in the event

Residents are being encouraged to get birdwatching this month to help protect some of the UK’s best-loved species.

More than half a million people are expected to take part in the RSPB’s Big garden Birdwatch 2017, providing the charity with valuable information about the country’s wildlife.

And data gathered from London gardens will be particularly important, with the capital’s wildlife facing a “crisis”.

The RSPB’s Tim Webb said: “We know London’s air quality is poor and that there is noise and light pollution.

What we see in London from the results of the past decade of Big Garden Birdwatch results is that house sparrows, starlings, blackbirds and even robins have generally dropped in number, while birds like pigeons and great tits have thrived.

“Those last two survive well on the food we put out for birds, while the others prefer a more natural diet, suggesting we’re losing the seeds and bugs that are present in a natural, well balanced environment. In short, there’s a housing and food crisis for London’s wildlife.”

The Big Garden Birdwatch will take place on January 28, 29 and 30.

For more information, go to: rspb.org.uk/birdwatch