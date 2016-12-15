Search

Advanced search

Residents urged to ditch the glitter and get volunteering over Christmas

11:39 15 December 2016

Thousands of tonnes of wrapping paper cannot be recycled

Thousands of tonnes of wrapping paper cannot be recycled

Archant

Thousands of tonnes of non-recyclable wrapping paper are consumed every year

Comment

Bromley residents are being urged to ditch glittery cards and wrapping paper and spread Christmas cheer through old-fashioned acts of kindness.

Thousands of tonnes of glittery or metallic wrapping paper and cards are thrown away each year, but they are unable to be recycled and have to be incinerated or sent to landfill sites.

Instead, residents are being encouraged to #spreadthesparkle with seasonal acts of goodwill, such as reaching out to friends and family, donating to charity or volunteering to bring some festive cheer to the local community.

London consumes enough card and paper packaging over Christmas to cover Big Ben more than 34,000 times, the Gherkin more than 30,000 times and the London Eye more than 6,500 times.

Ali Moore, campaign manager at Recycle for London, said: “Glitter is hugely popular at Christmas, possibly because it reminds people of their childhood and special family occasions.

“We want people to continue to enjoy the festivities whilst reducing the negative impact on the environment, so we’re encouraging them to bring that special sparkle to the festive period through their actions rather than by buying glittery paper or card that can’t be recycled.”

People who wish to find out more about volunteering over Christmas can visit: https://do-it.org/channels/volunteer-at-christmas

Keywords: London

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder