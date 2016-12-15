Residents urged to ditch the glitter and get volunteering over Christmas

Thousands of tonnes of wrapping paper cannot be recycled

Thousands of tonnes of non-recyclable wrapping paper are consumed every year

Bromley residents are being urged to ditch glittery cards and wrapping paper and spread Christmas cheer through old-fashioned acts of kindness.

Thousands of tonnes of glittery or metallic wrapping paper and cards are thrown away each year, but they are unable to be recycled and have to be incinerated or sent to landfill sites.

Instead, residents are being encouraged to #spreadthesparkle with seasonal acts of goodwill, such as reaching out to friends and family, donating to charity or volunteering to bring some festive cheer to the local community.

London consumes enough card and paper packaging over Christmas to cover Big Ben more than 34,000 times, the Gherkin more than 30,000 times and the London Eye more than 6,500 times.

Ali Moore, campaign manager at Recycle for London, said: “Glitter is hugely popular at Christmas, possibly because it reminds people of their childhood and special family occasions.

“We want people to continue to enjoy the festivities whilst reducing the negative impact on the environment, so we’re encouraging them to bring that special sparkle to the festive period through their actions rather than by buying glittery paper or card that can’t be recycled.”

People who wish to find out more about volunteering over Christmas can visit: https://do-it.org/channels/volunteer-at-christmas

